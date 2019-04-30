Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The epicentre is thought to be about 15km north-east from Ballyshannon in County Donegal

A minor earthquake has been recorded in County Donegal in the Republic of Ireland, according to the earth science organisation Geological Survey Ireland.

The Irish government-backed research body confirmed that the quake occurred at 21:18 local time on Monday and had a magnitude of 2.1.

Earth tremors were heard across the border in Northern Ireland, including parts of County Fermanagh.

The British Geological Survey (BGS) also confirmed it was an earthquake.

Its spokeswoman told the BBC that more information will be released shortly.

Details of the quake were first reported by the Irish National Seismic Network (INSN), which works with Geological Survey Ireland.

It said the epicentre was about 15km south-east from Donegal town and 15km north-east from Ballyshannon.

The INSN has asked members of the public who experienced the tremors to contact them with information.

Skip Twitter post by @DemocracyinDone Huge rumbling heard all over Belleek Garrison area of Fermanagh and parts of Donegal about 10 mins ago. Was it an earthquake? — Wishy Bone (@DemocracyinDone) April 29, 2019 Report

Earlier this month, both Geological Survey Ireland and the INSN reported a magnitude 2.4 earthquake in Donegal Bay.

They said it was recorded just before midnight on Sunday 7 April.