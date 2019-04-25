Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mountains rise up behind Adeje, a coastal resort

Spanish police have found the bodies of a German woman and her 10-year-old son in a cave on the island of Tenerife and have arrested the boy's father.

Spanish media say the couple's other son, aged five, had been wandering in the mountains near Adeje, muddy and crying. Some locals who found him alerted police on Tuesday.

The search was difficult as the area has many caves. The German father was arrested at his apartment.

The victims appear to have been beaten.

Officials are treating it as a case of domestic violence. The father is reported to be resident in Tenerife's Adeje district. The Canary Islands are especially popular with German and UK tourists.

Sources quoted by Spain's El País daily say the mother had arrived on Tenerife with the boys on Monday to visit the father.

Image copyright EPA Image caption The police search was hampered by mist on the mountains

El País says the cave was found after a long search in mountain mist - the clue was a wristwatch found by a path.

The paper quotes sources as saying the father was aggressive and refused to give police any information about his wife and sons.