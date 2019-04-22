Image caption The fire is spreading towards Annagry

Firefighters are trying to control a large gorse fire in County Donegal.

The wildfire broke out at about 06:00 BST, Donegal County Council has said, and there are currently 15 fire appliances from 12 brigade areas at the scene.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ reports that the fire is spreading rapidly between Loughanure and the village of Annagry and is approaching woodland and houses.

The N56 road between Gweedore and Dungloe is closed.

Content is not available

The fire service has said there are no casualties and no houses have been burnt, but local authorities are trying to save a number of houses beside the Caisleáin Óir Hotel in Annagry.

Local people and businesses have used slurry spreading machines and oil tankers to spray water.

Image copyright RTÉ Image caption A gorse fire in west Donegal is reportedly approaching woodlands and houses

Donegal Airport has urged people to allow extra time for their journey, as a number of roads to the airport have been closed.

It said flights to and from the airport have not been affected.

Meanwhile a "running wildfire" in the foothills of the Mourne Mountains in County Down has been brought under control.