Europe

Ukraine election: Comedian Zelensky 'wins presidency'

  • 21 April 2019
Volodymyr Zelenskiy Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Volodymyr Zelensky starred in a satirical drama in which his character accidentally becomes president

Ukrainian comedian Volodymyr Zelensky has won a run-off election to become the country's next president, exit polls suggest.

The polls give him more than 70% support. He dominated the first round of voting three weeks ago when 39 candidates were on the ticket.

Mr Zelensky challenged incumbent president Petro Poroshenko.

Ukraine's president holds significant powers over the security, defence and foreign policy of the country.

After voting on Sunday, Mr Zelensky said: "Today it will be the victory of Ukrainians, the victory of Ukraine, and - I hope - the victory of a fair choice."

If polls are correct, he will be elected for a five-year term.

Polls gave Mr Poroshenko, who has been in power since 2014, 25% of the vote.

The billionaire was elected after an uprising overthrew the country's previous, pro-Russian government.

Mr Zelensky, 41, is best known for starring in a political satirical drama in which his character accidentally becomes Ukrainian president.

With no previous political experience, his campaign focused on his difference to other candidates rather than on any concrete policy ideas.

