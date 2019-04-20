Image caption A number of ambulances and fire brigades attended the scene

Five children have been taken to hospital for observation following an evacuation of the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny, County Donegal.

A number of ambulances and fire brigades attended the scene.

Donegal's chief fire officer, Joseph McTaggart, said that Letterkenny fire brigade received a call to a chemical leak at the centre.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported the children had been taking part in a swimming lesson.

Sinn Féin Cllr Gerry McMonagle, who was at the scene, told BBC News NI that there were lots of families at the centre for the bank holiday weekend.

"The children were removed and the whole place was evacuated," he said.

The Health Service Executive (HSE) said five children were taken to hospital.