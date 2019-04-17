Image copyright EPA Image caption The bus came to rest near houses after plunging off a road

A bus carrying German tourists has plunged off a road and overturned on the Portuguese island of Madeira leaving 28 people dead.

Another 22 were injured in the accident near the town of Caniço, according to national news agency Lusa.

The accident happened at 18:30 (17:30 GMT) when the driver lost control of the bus at a junction and went off the road, reports said.

Portuguese media showed the overturned vehicle had come to rest near houses.

"I have no words to describe what happened. I cannot face the suffering of these people," local Mayor Filipe Sousa told broadcaster SIC TV.

He said all the tourists in the bus were German but it was not clear if the fatalities occurred only in the bus.

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa is flying to the island to visit the scene, Lusa said.

