Notre-Dame before the fire in 360° video

  • 17 April 2019
Just months before Notre-Dame was severely damaged by fire, a French camera team filmed the iconic cathedral from both inside and out.

Revisit the famous landmark in its former glory with our 360° video above.

Courtesy Forum des images - TV5Monde. Original footage directed by Raphael Beaugrand.

BBC VR Producer: Stephen Beckett.

