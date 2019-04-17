Image copyright Reuters Image caption Experts believe reconstruction work could take decades

Hundreds of millions of euros have been pledged to renovate Notre-Dame cathedral after Monday's devastating blaze.

French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed that the Unesco World Heritage site will be rebuilt "even more beautifully", but some experts have warned that reconstruction could take decades.

Images from the cathedral's interior show the extent of the damage.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Firefighters have sent a drone to survey the scale of destruction in the Gothic building

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The blaze quickly tore across the roof of the cathedral before firefighters managed to halt its spread

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption The cathedral's spire was also destroyed in the blaze

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption Experts have not yet been allowed inside to assess the damage

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Deputy Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said the structure was in good condition "overall" but that "some vulnerabilities" had been found

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption Photos show at least one of the rose windows survived the fire, as did the 18th Century organ

Image copyright Reuters Image caption And many of the statues at Notre-Dame had been removed in the days before the fire because of ongoing renovation works

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A number of historical and religious artefacts were also saved from the blaze and have been moved to safety

Image copyright Reuters Image caption While President Macron has called for repairs to conclude within five years, experts warn it could take decades to fix the iconic cathedral

