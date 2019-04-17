Europe

Notre-Dame fire: Images show damage to cathedral's interior

  • 17 April 2019
Pictures of Notre Dame after a devastating fire in April 2019 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Experts believe reconstruction work could take decades

Hundreds of millions of euros have been pledged to renovate Notre-Dame cathedral after Monday's devastating blaze.

French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed that the Unesco World Heritage site will be rebuilt "even more beautifully", but some experts have warned that reconstruction could take decades.

Images from the cathedral's interior show the extent of the damage.

Firefighters hose down Notre-Dame cathedral after a fire tore through the ancient building, April 2019 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Firefighters have sent a drone to survey the scale of destruction in the Gothic building
Pictures of Notre Dame after a devastating fire in April 2019 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The blaze quickly tore across the roof of the cathedral before firefighters managed to halt its spread
Pictures of Notre Dame after a devastating fire in April 2019 Image copyright AFP/Getty
Image caption The cathedral's spire was also destroyed in the blaze
Debris on the floor of Notre-Dame cathedral after a fire tore through the building, April 2019 Image copyright AFP/Getty
Image caption Experts have not yet been allowed inside to assess the damage
Pictures of Notre Dame after a devastating fire in April 2019 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Deputy Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said the structure was in good condition "overall" but that "some vulnerabilities" had been found
Pictures of Notre Dame after a devastating fire in April 2019 Image copyright AFP/Getty
Image caption Photos show at least one of the rose windows survived the fire, as did the 18th Century organ
Statues of Notre Dame in a workshop, April 2019 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption And many of the statues at Notre-Dame had been removed in the days before the fire because of ongoing renovation works
Historical and religious artefacts saved from Notre-Dame cathedral in transit to the Louvre Museum, April 2019 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A number of historical and religious artefacts were also saved from the blaze and have been moved to safety
Flowers laid outside Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris, April 2019 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption While President Macron has called for repairs to conclude within five years, experts warn it could take decades to fix the iconic cathedral

