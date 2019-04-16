Europe

Notre-Dame fire: Paris surveys aftermath of cathedral blaze

  • 16 April 2019
Related Topics
Firefighters stand on a balcony and observe damage from the fire Image copyright PA
Image caption Firefighters study damage caused by the blaze, the morning after it broke out

Parisians have woken up to see the full extent of a massive fire at Notre-Dame cathedral.

The fire, which brought down the spire and roof, was declared under control almost nine hours after it started.

French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to rebuild the 12th Century cathedral describing the incident as a "terrible tragedy". Hundreds of millions of euros have already been pledged.

Images from inside and outside the cathedral show the extent of the damage.

The interior of the cathedral Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Images of the interior of the cathedral show debris close to the altar
A view of the scaffolding after the fire destroyed the roof of Notre-Dame Image copyright EPA
Image caption Sections of the cathedral were under scaffolding as part of extensive renovations
A firefighter surveys the burnt roof Image copyright EPA
Image caption A firefighter surveys the remains of the roof, the morning after the fire started
Flames and smoke are seen as the interior burns Image copyright AFP
Image caption In this image taken on Monday evening, the flames can be seen taking hold of the roof
Scene of blaze in Paris Image copyright Reuters
Image caption President Emmanuel Macron called it a "terrible tragedy" and vowed to restore the cathedral
Scene of blaze in Paris Image copyright EPA
Image caption The building's spire and roof collapsed but the main structure has been saved
Before and after at Notre-Dame Image copyright AFP/GETTY
Image caption Notre-Dame pictured before and during the fire
Scene of blaze in Paris Image copyright AFP
Image caption The fire was declared completely extinguished on Tuesday morning
Flames and smoke are seen billowing from Notre-Dame's roof Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The Paris prosecutor's office says it has opened an enquiry into "accidental deconstruction by fire"

All images subject to copyright