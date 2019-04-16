Image copyright PA Image caption Firefighters study damage caused by the blaze, the morning after it broke out

Parisians have woken up to see the full extent of a massive fire at Notre-Dame cathedral.

The fire, which brought down the spire and roof, was declared under control almost nine hours after it started.

French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to rebuild the 12th Century cathedral describing the incident as a "terrible tragedy". Hundreds of millions of euros have already been pledged.

Images from inside and outside the cathedral show the extent of the damage.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Images of the interior of the cathedral show debris close to the altar

Image copyright EPA Image caption Sections of the cathedral were under scaffolding as part of extensive renovations

Image copyright EPA Image caption A firefighter surveys the remains of the roof, the morning after the fire started

Image copyright AFP Image caption In this image taken on Monday evening, the flames can be seen taking hold of the roof

Image copyright Reuters Image caption President Emmanuel Macron called it a "terrible tragedy" and vowed to restore the cathedral

Image copyright EPA Image caption The building's spire and roof collapsed but the main structure has been saved

Image copyright AFP/GETTY Image caption Notre-Dame pictured before and during the fire

Image copyright AFP Image caption The fire was declared completely extinguished on Tuesday morning

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Paris prosecutor's office says it has opened an enquiry into "accidental deconstruction by fire"

