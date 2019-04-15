A massive fire has engulfed the Parisian landmark of Notre-Dame, bringing down the cathedral's spire and roof.

Firefighters have surrounded the iconic 12th Century building, famed for its stained glass, flying buttresses and carved gargoyles.

Crowds of Parisians and tourists looked on as the flames took hold.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The spire was quickly engulfed in flames

Image copyright AFP Image caption An image of the steeple taken last year, contrasted with Monday's blaze

Image copyright Reuters

Image copyright AFP

Image copyright EPA

Image copyright AFP

Image copyright AFP

Image copyright AFP Image caption Firefighters tackle the blaze as dusk draws in

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The extent of the blaze could be seen from a huge distance

Image copyright AFP/GETTY

Image copyright AFP Image caption The damage to the iconic building will have a lasting impact on the French people

Image copyright AFP

All images subject to copyright