Image copyright EPA Image caption Petro Poroshenko is hoping to win re-election

Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko has arrived to debate the man hoping to take his place, in front of thousands of people in the capital, Kiev.

There is only one problem: his rival Volodymyr Zelensky - a comedian with no political experience - hasn't arrived.

The two men agreed to the televised debate last week, but failed to agree on the date it would take place.

Mr Zelensky favoured this coming Friday, two days before they go head to head in the election run-off.

Mr Poroshenko, who is trailing his rival after winning just 16% of the first round vote, appears to now be hoping to capitalise on Mr Zelensky's failure to arrive at Kiev's Olympiyskiy Stadium for the televised face-off.

The incumbent, who critics say has not done enough to fight issues like corruption in the Eastern European nation, accused Mr Zelensky of being afraid.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Ukraine's presidential candidates take a drugs test

"If he hides from people again, if he is afraid, we will invite him again, we will invite him every day to every live show for the whole country to see who it is going to elect for the next five years," he told the crowds and television cameras on his arrival.

In fact, this debate was Mr Zelenksy's idea. However, it was a challenge he clearly thought Mr Poroshenko would turn down, according to the BBC's Kiev correspondent, Jonah Fisher.

The comedian has so far ignored the usual rules around campaigning, staging no rallies and giving few interviews - preferring to communicate via social media.

It is also unclear what his political views are, apart from a wish to be new and different.

Despite this, he finished the first round comfortably in the lead, garnering more than 30% of the vote.