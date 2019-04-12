Image copyright Reuters Image caption Some of the children involved in the case have waited years for the confirmation

A Dutch fertility doctor accused of using his own sperm to inseminate patients without their consent has been confirmed as the father of 49 children.

DNA tests revealed that Jan Karbaat, who died two years ago, impregnated their mothers at his clinic in Bijdorp, near Rotterdam.

The results were confirmed on Friday after judges allowed their release.

One of the children, named Joey, said he could "finally close the chapter" now he knew Mr Karbaat was his father.

"After a search of 11 years I can continue my life. I am glad that I finally have clarity," he told Dutch broadcaster NOS.

Tim Bueters, a lawyer who represented the 49 children, said he was pleased about the outcome of the case after years of uncertainty.

"It means that there is finally clarity for the children who are matched," he told NOS.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Most of the children were born in the 1980s

Mr Karbaat was first taken to court in 2017 by a group of donor children and their parents over suspicions they were related.

One of the cases involved a donor child who physically resembled the doctor, the court heard.

Items were seized from his home after his death in April 2017 at the age of 89.

'Serious suspicions'

Judges ruled in 2017 that DNA tests could be carried out but said the results must be sealed pending the outcome of further court cases, Dutch media reported.

In February this year, Rotterdam District Court ruled that the results of the tests could be finally be revealed.

They substantiate "serious suspicions that Mr Karbaat used his own sperm in the clinic", a statement on the website of legal firm Rex Advocate says.

Mr Karbaat called himself "a pioneer in the field of fertilisation".

His clinic was closed in 2009 amid allegations that he had falsified data, analyses and donor descriptions and exceeded the permitted number of six children per donor.