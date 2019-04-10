FAI 'must rebuild trust and confidence'

Image caption Donal Conway is appearing before an Irish parliamentary committee

The president of the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has acknowledged that it needs to "rebuild trust and confidence" in the body.

Donal Conway was appearing before an Oireachtas (parliamentary) committee examining the organisation's financial and governance arrangements.

A 100,000 euros (£86,242) loan to the FAI from its former CEO John Delaney in 2017 was not flagged to Sport Ireland.

Sport Ireland oversees the public funding of sporting organisations.

It is suspending funding to the FAI as a result.

In his opening statement to the committee, Mr Conway said: "I know we have much work to do to rebuild trust and confidence in the association, and we are committed to achieving this as a board."

He said the FAI was facing the prospect in April 2017 that if everybody it issued cheques to presented them for payment, they would have been "insufficient funds".

"This was a short-term issue and there was legitimate expectation of funds coming to the association from various schemes, such as ticket sales," he said.

Image copyright INPHO Image caption John Delaney gave a loan of 100,000 euros loan to the FAI in 2017

"Sport is a very different business to others - the qualification stage process of football is unique.

"Financial fluctuations are the norm and cash flow is often irregular."

The board acknowledged that the 100,000 euros transaction was exceptional and was paid back by June 16, added Mr Conway.

"No contractor agreement was entered into by the association or chief executive, no charges were paid or levied by the FAI.

Mr Delaney, the former FAI chief executive, left his position at the end of March as he stepped into a newly created association role of executive vice-president.

Mr Conway told politicians that Mr Delaney's new role would "benefit Irish football".

"John Delaney has been appointed executive vice-president in order to effectively utilise his skills and connections at Uefa and Fifa level," he said.