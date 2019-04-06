Woman killed in County Meath car crash

Image caption The woman, believed to be in her 30s was pronounced dead at the scene

A woman has been killed in a road traffic collision in County Meath.

An Garda Síochána (Irish police) said the two-vehicle crash happened shortly after 21:00 local time on Friday in Lobinstown, Navan.

The accident involved both a van and car on the Slane to Drumconrath Road.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the van was not injured.