Image copyright Reuters

It is unlikely an EU 27 country will veto a UK request for a delay to Brexit, the Irish prime minister has said.

Leo Varadkar said a country "wouldn't be forgiven" if it vetoed an extension as that decision would cause hardship to Ireland and other EU countries.

The UK is set to leave the EU on 12 April but a deal has not been approved by Westminster.

Prime Minister Theresa May has asked for a further extension until 30 June.

Any extension to the UK's departure would have to be unanimously approved by EU leaders.

Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar told Irish broadcaster RTÉ that, while it was "always a possibility", it was highly unlikely that a veto would be used.

He said any country that vetoed the UK's extension request could "find themselves on the other end of that veto power in the future".

Longer delay 'makes sense'

Mr Varadkar added that the European Council is working to agree Brexit on a unanimous basis and a veto is rarely used.

However, he acknowledged the increasing frustration in some countries in the EU further away from the UK, such as Malta or Lithuania, as Brexit continues to dominate EU business.

Theresa May has written to European Council President Donald Tusk to request an extension to the Brexit process until 30 June but says if MPs agree a deal, the UK should be able to leave before European parliamentary elections are held on 23 May.

EU leaders are set to meet on Wednesday to discuss the proposal, while the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier will visit Dublin on Monday for talks with Mr Varadkar.

Mr Varadkar has previously said that a longer Brexit delay "might make more sense" than the UK seeking "an extension every couple of weeks or every couple of months, because that just adds to the uncertainty for citizens, for businesses and for farmers".

However, French Europe minister Amelie de Montchalin said such a delay would require the UK to put forward a proposal with "clear and credible political backing".

A senior EU source told BBC Europe editor Katya Adler that Donald Tusk would propose a 12-month "flexible" extension, with the option of the UK leaving sooner once Parliament had ratified a deal.