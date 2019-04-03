Image copyright Hawe family Image caption Alan Hawe killed his wife and sons in their family home in 2016

The family of a woman killed with her three sons by her husband have been left "devastated" by a lack of support from some people within their own community, it has been claimed.

Alan Hawe killed his wife, Clodagh, and their sons at their County Cavan home near Ballyjamesduff in August 2016.

The children were aged six, 11 and 13.

In February, Clodagh's mother, Mary Coll, and sister, Jacqueline Connolly, appeared on RTÉ's Claire Byrne Live to tell their story.

They were due to speak at a conference in Enniskillen on Wednesday on coercive control, but organisers said they were unable to attend as they were both "physically, mentally and emotionally drained".

The chief executive of Fermanagh Women's Aid, Mary McCann, speaking on behalf of Ms Coll and Ms Connolly, said since the two women went public on RTÉ "the pressure they have felt has been overwhelming".

She said letters had been sent to RTÉ from people within their community that had shown a "tremendous lack of support".

Image caption Mary McCann of Fermanagh Women's Aid speaking in front of a photo of Jacqueline Connolly and Mary Coll

"This has devastated them," Ms McCann said.

"They have received support from others and wish you all to know, in their words, support cannot be underestimated in our journey."

She said at the time of the murders, 11 clergymen were rung by Mary and Jacqueline looking for guidance and direction.

"No one responded," she said.

"Not one support service came to their door. Not Women's Aid, not social services. Nobody.

"And Mary says they would have welcomed and they needed it so much at that time.

"Maybe that's the first lesson we have to learn today."

Ms McCann said Mary Coll had told her that Alan Hawe had given her "a one way ticket to hell", but she was glad she had gone public with her story.

"Somehow a weight had been lifted from them," she said.

"For the past two years they have felt gagged."

An inquest returned four verdicts of unlawful killing and a verdict of suicide in the case of Alan Hawe.

Her family said Alan Hawe was concerned about an imminent fall from grace and the breakdown of his marriage.