A move to reinstate a fishing agreement between the Northern Ireland and the Republic has moved a step closer at the Irish parliament (Dáil Eireann).

The previous North-South deal had existed from the 1960s up to 2016.

It allowed reciprocal access to each other's inshore waters.

The issue sparked controversy after two County Down fishing boats were impounded by the Irish Navy in February.

The original agreement collapsed after Irish fisherman challenged its legality in Dublin's Supreme Court and it ruled in their favour.

At present, Northern Ireland vessels are banned from fishing inside the Republic of Ireland's six-mile limit.

But the Republic's fleet has not been excluded from Northern Ireland waters.

The Irish government had promised to legislate to regularise the situation.

Image caption The two detained boats were tied up at Clogherhead Harbour in County Louth

The impounding of two Northern Ireland-registered boats, The Amity and The Boy Joseph, in February renewed focus on the issue.

They were detained in Dundalk Bay for alleged breaches of fishing regulations.

'Flags of convenience'

The Sea Fisheries (Amendment) Bill 2017 passed through the Irish senate (Seanad) on Tuesday.

On Thursday, TDs (members of the Irish parliament) voted for the bill by 71 votes to eight votes against.

Some TDs who opposed the legislation argued that Dutch fishing vessels are coming into Irish waters using "Northern Ireland flags of convenience" and "pillaging" our fish stocks.

Independent TD Clare Daly said: "There is a very big problem with Dutch corporations flying under Northern Ireland flags of convenience coming to our shores and decimating our natural resources."