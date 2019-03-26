Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Petra Kvitova's left hand was injured in the struggle to free herself

The man who stabbed tennis champion Petra Kvitova in her home in the Czech Republic has been sentenced to eight years in jail, local media report.

Radim Zondra, 33, went to her house in December 2016 and said he needed to inspect the boiler.

He then grabbed Kvitova from behind and held a knife to her throat. She suffered severe wounds to her left hand in the struggle to free herself.

Appearing at a regional court in Brno, Zondra denied all charges against him.

Last month Kvitova delivered graphic testimony via video link, telling the court that there was "blood all over the place".

She added that she had offered him money to leave, eventually giving him 10,000 Czech crowns (£341; $440).