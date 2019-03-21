Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A woman handed herself in while local police launched a search of the area in Basel

A seven-year-old boy has died after being stabbed on his way home from school in the Swiss city of Basel.

Prosecutors said a 75-year-old Swiss woman was arrested after she turned herself in for the "terrible" attack on Thursday afternoon.

The primary school student was found alone on a street by a teacher and died of his injuries in hospital.

A motive for the knife attack is not yet clear and police are calling for witnesses to come forward.

"Passers-by had seen an elderly woman move away from the scene," Detective Inspective Peter Gill told local media.

What happened?

According to investigators, the boy was walking home when he was suddenly attacked around 12:45 local time (11:45 GMT) on St Galler-Ring.

"The boy was badly injured on the pavement when his homeroom [teacher] passed by on a bike," the spokesman said.

That teacher called the emergency services, but the boy died at the University Children's Hospital despite doctors performing emergency surgery.

While Basel police launched a search in the area, a woman walked into the public prosecutor's office and told officials she was responsible for attacking a child.

Prosecutors have not confirmed if there was a connection between the victim and suspect, who is currently being questioned.