Image copyright EPA Image caption Thierry Baudet is a critic of the EU and of the Netherlands' immigration policies

The governing centre-right coalition in the Netherlands is set to lose its senate majority after a populist party surged in provincial elections.

Exit polls indicated the anti-immigration Forum for Democracy would become the second biggest party in the upper house of parliament.

It comes days after a suspected terror attack in Utrecht.

Addressing supporters, party leader Thierry Baudet blasted the immigration policies of Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

"Successive Rutte governments have left our borders wide open, letting in hundreds of thousands of people with cultures completely different to ours," he told the cheering crowd.

Mr Baudet, who was criticised for continuing to campaign after Monday's shooting on a tram, said Dutch people were being "destroyed by the people who are supposed to be protecting us".

Analysts say he may team up with the anti-Islam Freedom Party, led by far-right politician Geert Wilders.

Mr Rutte will now need the support of other parties to pass legislation.

An exit poll by leading broadcaster NOS suggested the coalition led by Mr Rutte's VVD party would be cut from 38 to 31 seats in the 75-seat senate. The Forum for Democracy was predicted to win 10 seats while the Freedom Party looked set to win six, down from nine.

Mr Rutte told his supporters they were "going to have to get to work".

"We have to talk with other parties so we can continue to lead this country well," he said.

Three people were killed and three others seriously wounded in Monday's attack in Utrecht. The chief suspect, Turkish born Gokmen Tanis, remains in custody.

On Wednesday, prosecutors said a letter found in the gunman's getaway car was among the reasons why a terrorist motive was being considered.

No connection has so far been found between Mr Tanis and the victims of the attack.