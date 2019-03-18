A man has opened fire in a tram in the Dutch city of Utrecht, injuring several people, police have said.

A square near a tram station in the west of the city has been cordoned off by authorities, and emergency services are at the scene.

The shooting took place at about 10:45 local time (09:45 GMT). Three helicopters have been despatched.

Police have asked people to keep roads clear for emergency workers to get through.

The incident took place around the 24 Oktoberplein junction.

Local media report anti-terrorism police are at the scene.