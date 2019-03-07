Image copyright Reuters Image caption Cardinal Phillipe Barbarin denied covering up abuse

France's most senior Roman Catholic cleric, Cardinal Philippe Barbarin, has been handed a six-month suspended sentence for his role in covering up the sexual abuse of minors.

Cardinal Barbarin was found guilty of not reporting allegations of assaults by a priest in the 1980s and 1990s.

He denied the charges and his lawyers say he will appeal against the verdict.

Cardinal Barbarin's sentencing comes as the Catholic Church battles a fresh wave of abuse scandals.

During the trial, he told the court: "I cannot see what I am guilty of. I never tried to hide, let alone cover up these horrible facts."

Two weeks previously, Australia's most senior cleric Cardinal George Pell – someone once widely seen as the Church's third-most powerful official – was found guilty of abusing children.

An Australian jury found Pell had abused two choir boys in Melbourne's cathedral in 1996. He is appealing that verdict.