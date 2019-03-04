Ireland: Storm Freya brings snow and traffic disruption
Motorists have been warned about hazardous driving conditions following snow fall in many parts of Ireland on Sunday.
Irish weather service Met Éireann put a snow-ice warning in place, valid until 08:00 local time.
Caution was urged following widespread frost and snow, especially in western areas.
Icy conditions were also reported in a number of towns throughout south Leinster and in County Tipperary.
Traffic information supplier AA Roadwatch advised motorists to take particular care on secondary and local routes and on higher ground.
It said that the Sally Gap in County Wicklow was closed due to dangerous road conditions.
Road conditions on routes through the Wicklow Gap were also reported to be very poor.
Meanwhile, Dublin Airport has said that it is open and operational.
However, the airport said that some airlines are experiencing delays to their flight schedules due to de-icing issues. It advised passengers to check with their airlines for flight updates.
The weather caused a number of delays and cancellations at the airport on Sunday night with some passengers complaining of waiting on the airfield for over three hours.