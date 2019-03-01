Man shot dead in west Dublin

Image copyright RTÉ Image caption The shooting took place in the Foxdene estate in Ronanstown, west Dublin

An investigation is under way after a man was shot dead in Dublin.

The shooting happened in the front garden of a house in Foxdene, Ronanstown, in the west of the city just after 14:00 local time on Friday afternoon.

A number of shots were discharged and the 42-year-old victim died at the scene.

A van was found burned out on Buirg an Rí Glen near a school in Lucan and a second crime scene was established.

Gardaí (Irish police) are now trying to establish a motive for the murder.

The scene has been preserved for a forensic examination.