Man shot dead in west Dublin
An investigation is under way after a man was shot dead in Dublin.
The shooting happened in the front garden of a house in Foxdene, Ronanstown, in the west of the city just after 14:00 local time on Friday afternoon.
A number of shots were discharged and the 42-year-old victim died at the scene.
A van was found burned out on Buirg an Rí Glen near a school in Lucan and a second crime scene was established.
Gardaí (Irish police) are now trying to establish a motive for the murder.
The scene has been preserved for a forensic examination.