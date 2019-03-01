Explosives and firearms found in Co Louth
Gardaí (Irish police) have discovered explosives and firearms near the Irish border.
Gardaí carried out the searches in County Louth as a follow-up operation on dissident republican activities.
The Irish Army bomb disposal team was called out during the operation.
Last month a suspected mortar tube and a "substantial quantity of ammunition" were recovered by Gardaí near the village of Omeath on the Cooley peninsula.
Further searches were conducted an area close to Omeath on Thursday.
In a statement, the Gardaí said they recovered "a quantity of explosives, two firearms and a sizable quantity of ammunition of various calibres."
"An Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit of the Irish Defence Forces later visited the site and some of the material was later destroyed by a controlled explosion.
"Investigations are ongoing and for operational reasons there will be no further comment."