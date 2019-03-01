Image copyright An Garda Síochána Image caption The discovery was part of an ongoing investigation into the activities of dissident republicans

Gardaí (Irish police) have discovered explosives and firearms near the Irish border.

Gardaí carried out the searches in County Louth as a follow-up operation on dissident republican activities.

The Irish Army bomb disposal team was called out during the operation.

Last month a suspected mortar tube and a "substantial quantity of ammunition" were recovered by Gardaí near the village of Omeath on the Cooley peninsula.

Further searches were conducted an area close to Omeath on Thursday.

In a statement, the Gardaí said they recovered "a quantity of explosives, two firearms and a sizable quantity of ammunition of various calibres."

"An Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit of the Irish Defence Forces later visited the site and some of the material was later destroyed by a controlled explosion.

"Investigations are ongoing and for operational reasons there will be no further comment."