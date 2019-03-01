Image caption The two boats were tied up at Clogherhead Harbour in County Louth on Thursday

Legislation to allow Northern Ireland fishermen to fish within a six-mile limit of the Republic of Ireland's waters is to be fast-tracked.

Two NI fishing boats were impounded by the Irish Navy on Tuesday for alleged breaches of fishing regulations.

It followed the collapse of a gentleman's agreement allowing vessels from NI and the Republic reciprocal access to each other's inshore waters.

The Irish government said it hopes to rectify the situation within weeks.

Ireland's Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, told Irish state broadcaster RTÉ he wanted to fast-track legislation through the Oireachtas (Irish parliament) by the end of March.

He said that in the context of harmonious relations it was "only right and proper" that the Republic would restore reciprocal arrangements.

Image copyright Irish Defence Forces Image caption Irish Naval ship the LÉ Orla detained the two County Down fishing boats

The Amity and the Boy Joseph, were fishing for crabs, lobsters and whelks.

Following the collapse of the gentleman's agreement, Northern Ireland vessels were banned from fishing inside the Republic of Ireland's six-mile limit.

But boats registered in the Republic have not been excluded from Northern Ireland waters.

The agreement collapsed after Irish fisherman challenged its legality in the Irish Supreme Court and it ruled in their favour.

"Right and proper"

Mr Creed said he understood the frustrations of the fishing community.

He explained that the Supreme Court had ruled that the reciprocal agreement needed to be put on a statutory footing.

He said legislation to put this into effect had been slow passing through the Oireachtas.