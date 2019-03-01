Image copyright Getty Images

A man has been arrested after a woman was stabbed to death in Clondalkin, Dublin.

Gardaí (Irish police) were called to a house in Greenfort Drive at 00.30 local time on Friday.

The woman in her 40s had sustained serious stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 50s was arrested and is currently being questioned at Lucan Garda Station.

The house has been sealed off to allow a forensic exmination to be carried out.