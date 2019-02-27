Image copyright RTÉ Image caption A report by an Irish government agency has raised serious concerns about child protection measures at Scouting Ireland

Ireland's Children's Minister has said a report into Scouting Ireland has highlighted serious concerns about child protection procedures.

Katherine Zappone has asked for consideration to be given to ending overnight trips.

Scouting Ireland, an all-island organisation, has been at the centre of a major investigation into past cases of alleged child sex abuse.

The child and family agency, Túsla, has recommended an immediate review.

It would examine the supervision of children involved in scouting.

An ongoing internal review has so far identified 313 alleged victims and 237 alleged abusers.

Most of the the alleged abuse cases took place between the 1960s and 1990s.

Ms Zappone told the Dáil (Irish parliament) that Túsla has recently written to Scouting Ireland highlighting serious concerns about that organisation and had made eight recommendations, including that a meeting of the Scouting Ireland board of management is progressed without delay.

She also said that the actions of key personnel holding a role in safeguarding within Scouting Ireland may have been compromised and consideration may have to be given to this.

Ms Zappone said she will be meeting with the chief social worker in her department to consider the next steps, but that urgent action must be taken.

Opposition parties have expressed their concern about the latest development.

Labour TD Seán Sherlock said it was deeply worrying that Irish parliament had been told by Scouting Ireland in the recent past that such concerns were being "actively" dealt by the chief executive and management.

