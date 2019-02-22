Image copyright PA Image caption Irish Deputy PM Simon Coveney says he hopes the legislation will not be used

The Irish government has published details of its legislation to manage a no-deal Brexit.

It aims to ensure a smooth transition in the country in the event of the UK leaving the EU without a deal.

The 15 pieces of legislation across nine government departments are also designed to support jobs and to protect essential services and citizens' rights.

It is envisaged that the legislation will be rolled into one omnibus bill.

The government hopes that the bill will pass both Houses of the Oireachtas (Irish parliament) and be signed into law by President Michael D Higgins before 29 March when the UK is due to leave the EU.

Unveiling the legislation on Friday, Irish Deputy Prime Minister Simon Coveney said he hoped it would never be used and would "stay on the shelf".

Dublin Port has been preparing for a no-deal Brexit scenario

"A no-deal Brexit will be a major shock for the Irish economy and the most important contingency we have is remaining a member of the EU with all of the security and support that will bring," he said.

"This legislation is the product of a root-and-branch trawl of our laws to determine what changes will be needed if the UK becomes a third country overnight."

Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar said his government was doing "all we can to avoid a no deal scenario but we need to be ready in case it does happen".

"This special law enables us to mitigate against some of the worst effects of no deal by protecting citizens' rights, security and facilitating extra supports for vulnerable businesses and employers," he added.

Some of the main provisions of the legislation are:

Justice - maintaining existing extradition arrangements

Health - allowing citizens to be able to continue access services in the other jurisdiction

Social welfare - enabling pensions and other benefits to continue to be paid

Energy - giving the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities the powers to deal with unusual market activity on the all-Ireland electricity network

Transport - allowing cross-border rail and bus services to continue

The opposition parties in the Republic of Ireland are to be briefed on the measures as their support may be necessary to get the bill passed.