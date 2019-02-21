Europe

Dublin Airport flights resume after drone spotted

  • 21 February 2019
Dublin Airport Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Dublin Airport has temporarily suspending flight operations

Flight operations have resumed at Dublin Airport after the confirmed sighting of a drone over an airfield.

Earlier on Thursday, the airport said flights had been temporarily suspended.

In a tweet the airport said the safety and security of customers was their "key priority".

It apologised "for any inconvenience".