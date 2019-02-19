Image copyright AFP

A man has been shot dead after wounding at least two people with a knife in the centre of Marseille.

The attack occurred on Tuesday afternoon in the Canebière area of the city, which is France's second largest.

One of the victims is said to be in a serious condition, French media report.

Police said they opened fire after the man threatened officers with a weapon. The man's identity and motive have not yet been confirmed.

A third person was injured from bullet fragments, the AFP news agency reports, citing police.