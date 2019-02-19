Image copyright Laure Lugon Zugravu/Le Temps Image caption Videos on social media showed a number of skiers affected

Rescuers are searching for a number of people following an avalanche in a popular ski resort in the Swiss Alps, police have said.

Officials have confirmed that the avalanche was reported at Crans Montana at about 14:15 local time (13:15 GMT).

Images on social media suggest a marked slope was affected, but police have not yet confirmed the exact location of rescue operations.

Reports in local media suggest as many as 12 people may have been buried.

A local journalist at the scene shared a photograph on Twitter that appears to show the avalanche.

Two rescue helicopters and search dogs are reportedly at the site.

Weather in the area has warmed in recent days and caused some snow to melt, the Reuters news agency reports.

However, the avalanche risk in the region was set at only two out of five on Tuesday.

Ski resorts in Switzerland are expected to be busier than usual this week because of half-term school breaks.