Karl Lagerfeld: A life in quotes

The late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld will be remembered by some as much for his barbs as his outfits.

Here he is in his own words:

On himself

"I am very much down to Earth. Just not this earth."

On his early childhood

"When I was four I asked my mother for a valet for my birthday."

On his creative work

"I have a sort of Alzheimer's for my own work, which I think is a very good thing. Today too many people remember what they did - just forget it all and start again."

On the fashion business

"We created a product nobody needs, but people want. If you need an ugly old car, it can wait, but if you want a new fashion item, it cannot wait."

On vanity

"Vanity is the healthiest thing in life."

On his public persona

"I am like a caricature of myself, and I like that. It is like a mask. And for me the Carnival of Venice lasts all year long."

On self-care

"Don't sacrifice yourself too much, because if you sacrifice too much there's nothing else you can give and nobody will care for you."

On fashion's role

"Whatever it is, good or bad, it influences fashion. You can see that in fashion quicker than in any other thing going on. Fashion is something that reflects our lives and times with the shortest release because, cars, design and architecture take years to realise."

On retirement

"Why should I stop working? If I do, I'll die and it'll be all finished."

On memoirs

"I have nothing to say. I'm actually trying to make sure that I won't be remembered."