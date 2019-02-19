Image copyright Reuters Image caption The graves were desecrated at the Jewish cemetery in Quatzenheim, near Strasbourg

Some 80 graves have been desecrated at a Jewish cemetery in eastern France, local officials say.

The damage was discovered on Tuesday, ahead of nationwide marches against a rise in anti-Semitic attacks.

It occurred at a cemetery in the village of Quatzenheim, on the night of Monday into Tuesday, town hall officials told the franceinfo website.

President Emmanuel Macron has condemned anti-Semitic abuse after a prominent intellectual was targeted.

Police stepped in to protect the philosopher, Alain Finkielkraut, after he was bombarded with insults and anti-Jewish taunts by a group of "yellow vest" protesters in Paris at the weekend.

Several local officials denounced the desecration on social media.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner has warned that anti-Semitism is "spreading like poison" in the country, with a series of anti-Jewish incidents reported in central Paris last weekend.

These included post boxes featuring a Holocaust survivor's portrait being vandalised with swastikas.

Jewish groups have also been warning that a rising far right across Europe has been promoting anti-Semitism and hatred of other minorities.

Crime data from Germany released last week revealed that anti-Semitic offences had increased by 10% over the past year - including a 60% rise in physical attacks.

Attacks have been blamed on both the far right and Islamists.