Shooting in north Dublin seriously injures man
- 8 February 2019
A man has been shot and seriously injured in Dublin on Friday morning.
The shooting happened in Marigold Crescent in Darndale in the northside of Dublin at about 06:30 local time.
The man was shot a number of times outside a house.
He was treated at the scene by ambulance personnel before being taken to Beaumont Hospital. His condition is described as critical.
The scene has been preserved for a technical examination.