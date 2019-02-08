Image copyright Getty Images

A man has been shot and seriously injured in Dublin on Friday morning.

The shooting happened in Marigold Crescent in Darndale in the northside of Dublin at about 06:30 local time.

The man was shot a number of times outside a house.

He was treated at the scene by ambulance personnel before being taken to Beaumont Hospital. His condition is described as critical.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination.