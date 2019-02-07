Image copyright SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY Image caption Media reports say an investigation into the incident has been launched. File image

A 56-year-old woman has been eaten by pigs after collapsing in their pen, Russian media report.

After venturing out to feed the animals in a village in the central Russian region of Udmurtia, the farmer reportedly fainted or suffered an epileptic seizure.

Her husband later found the body. She reportedly died of blood loss.

Their farm is in a village in the Malopurginsky district of Udmurtia, east of the city of Kazan.

Local media say the husband had gone to bed early the day before as he was feeling unwell.

After waking to find his wife missing, he came upon her body in the pen.

Media reports say an investigation into the incident has been launched.

