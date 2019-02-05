Jose Mourinho tax fraud settled in multi-million deal
- 5 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has accepted a one-year prison sentence in Spain for tax fraud.
He is unlikely to spend any time in prison, as Spain usually does not enforce sentences of less than two years.
The Portuguese national was accused of owing Spanish tax authorities nearly €3.3m (£2.9m).
In addition to the suspended sentence, he will pay a reported €2m in fines.
The offences related to undeclared income around image rights while he was managing Real Madrid in 2011-2012.