Mourinho left his job as Manchester United manager in December

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has accepted a one-year prison sentence in Spain for tax fraud.

He is unlikely to spend any time in prison, as Spain usually does not enforce sentences of less than two years.

The Portuguese national was accused of owing Spanish tax authorities nearly €3.3m (£2.9m).

In addition to the suspended sentence, he will pay a reported €2m in fines.

The offences related to undeclared income around image rights while he was managing Real Madrid in 2011-2012.