Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Are we on the cusp of a new nuclear arms race?

Russia has suspended its involvement in the Cold War-era Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) following a similar decision by the US.

President Vladimir Putin said Russian would start developing new missiles.

On Friday, the US, which has long accused Russia of violating the treaty, formally announced it was suspending its obligations under the agreement.

Signed in 1987 by the US and USSR, it banned the use of short and medium-range missiles by both countries.

"Our American partners announced that they are suspending their participation in the treaty, and we are suspending it too," Mr Putin said on Saturday.

"All of our proposals in this sphere, as before, remain on the table, the doors for talks are open," he added.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Russia denies building missiles that violate the accord

Earlier on Saturday, Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told the BBC: "All (European) allies agree with the United States because Russia has violated the treaty for several years. They are deploying more and more of the new nuclear capable missiles in Europe."

Russia has denied violating the INF accord.

What is the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty?

Image copyright AFP Image caption Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and US President Ronald Reagan signed the INF Treaty in 1987