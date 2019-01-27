Europe

In pictures: Russia marks end of Leningrad WW2 siege

  • 27 January 2019
Ceremonies have taken place in St Petersburg to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of the deadly and gruelling World War Two siege of Leningrad, as the Russian city was then known.

Honour guards carry the banners of the Soviet Fronts that fought for Leningrad during World War Two. Photo: 27 January 2019 Image copyright EPA
Image caption Honour guards began a military parade, carrying the banners of the Soviet Fronts that fought for the city against Nazi Germany
Russian tanks during a military parade in St Petersburg Image copyright AFP/Getty Images
Image caption Modern tanks rolled through the heart of St Petersburg - Russia's second-largest city and a former capital
A Soviet WW2-era T-34 tank during a military parade in St Petersburg. Photo: 27 January 2019 Image copyright AFP/Getty Images
Image caption Famed WW2-era T-34 battle tanks also participated in the ceremonies
Soldiers dressed in Soviet WW2 uniforms march in St Petersburg. Photo: 27 January 2019 Image copyright AFP/Getty Images
Image caption Soldiers dressed in WW2 Soviet uniforms were part of the parade
Military jets fly over St Petersburg. Photo: 27 January 2019 Image copyright AFP/Getty Images
Image caption Military jets made an overfly over the northern city
A Russian honour guard marches during a military parade in St Petersburg. Photo: 27 January 2019 Image copyright AFP/Getty Images
Image caption The siege lasted 872 days - from 8 September 1941 to 27 January 1944
Russian President lays flowers at the Piskaryovskoye cemetery in St Petersburg. Photo: 27 January 2019 Image copyright AFP/Getty Images
Image caption Russian President Vladimir Putin described the siege as "872 days of terrible, inhumane suffering"
A woman takes part in a flowers laying ceremony in St Petersburg. Photo: 26 January 2019 Image copyright EPA
Image caption War veterans were among those paying respects to the victims of the siege
Woman take water from broken water mains in Leningrad (now St Petersburg) during the siege Image copyright Sovfoto/UIG via Getty Images
Image caption About 800,000 people died from hunger, cold and shelling by Nazi troops during the two-and-a-half-year blockade

All photographs subject to copyright as marked.

