Ceremonies have taken place in St Petersburg to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of the deadly and gruelling World War Two siege of Leningrad, as the Russian city was then known.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Honour guards began a military parade, carrying the banners of the Soviet Fronts that fought for the city against Nazi Germany

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Modern tanks rolled through the heart of St Petersburg - Russia's second-largest city and a former capital

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Famed WW2-era T-34 battle tanks also participated in the ceremonies

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Soldiers dressed in WW2 Soviet uniforms were part of the parade

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Military jets made an overfly over the northern city

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption The siege lasted 872 days - from 8 September 1941 to 27 January 1944

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Russian President Vladimir Putin described the siege as "872 days of terrible, inhumane suffering"

Image copyright EPA Image caption War veterans were among those paying respects to the victims of the siege

Image copyright Sovfoto/UIG via Getty Images Image caption About 800,000 people died from hunger, cold and shelling by Nazi troops during the two-and-a-half-year blockade

