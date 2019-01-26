Two people have died in a single vehicle crash in County Monaghan.

The car they were travelling in left the road and ended up in a bog at Killyneill Cross near the Monaghan-Armagh border at about 18:00 local time on Friday.

A man and a woman in their 70s were removed from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The R213 road is closed and diversions are in place.

A coroner attended at the scene and the bodies were taken to the mortuary at Monaghan Hospital.

Forensic investigators from the Garda Síochána (Irish police force) will examine the scene on Saturday morning.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station.