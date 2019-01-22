Europe

Paris in the snow, in pictures

  • 22 January 2019

Paris has seen its first snowfall of the winter, leading to some traffic disruption but also to some beautiful views of the city being captured.

Snow-covered trees are seen near the Sacré Coeur in Paris during heavy snow falls on 22 January 2019 Image copyright AFP
Image caption Paris saw its first snowfall of the season, with the Sacré Coeur basilica covered in a light winter dusting
A couple is pictured in front of the Eiffel Tower as snow falls over Paris on 22 January 2019 Image copyright AFP
Image caption The Eiffel Tower was closed for most of the day to allow for snow to be cleared. It has now reopened to visitors
The Alexandre III bridge is pictured as snow falls over Paris on 22 January 2019 Image copyright AFP
Image caption Flurries brought some 5cm (2in) of snow to the French capital, which led to disruption on some metro lines and dozens of bus routes
People walk in the snow-covered Tuileries Garden in Paris, as winter weather hits the city on 22 January 2019 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Parisians enjoyed the outdoor spectacle at the Tuileries Garden
Fashion and costume designer Masami performs under the snow, prior to the Chanel Spring-Summer 2019 haute couture collection fashion show at the Grand Palais in Paris, on 22 January 2019 Image copyright AFP
Image caption Fashion and costume designer Masami performs under the snow prior to the Chanel spring-summer 2019 haute couture fashion show at the Grand Palais
A newly wed couple poses during a photoshoot as snow falls over Paris on 22 January 2019 Image copyright AFP
Image caption The cold did not stop this newly wed couple from posing for their celebratory photoshoot
People use a footbridge to cross the canal Saint-Martin as snow falls over Paris on 22 January 2019 Image copyright AFP
Image caption More snow is expected later on Tuesday

