Azealia Banks has called Irish women "ugly" and accused airline Aer Lingus of banning her following a row on a plane.

The US rapper took to Instagram on Monday night after she got off a flight from London to Dublin.

She is due to perform a sold out show at The Academy in Dublin on Tuesday night.

Aer Lingus said it had a "strict no tolerance policy towards disruptive guest behaviour".

In two videos on Instagram, Banks complained about the airline's staff and said they treated her "like an animal".

She told her followers that she "had her bags deep in the plane" and a flight attendant was asking her questions.

Banks added: "I was trying to find my passport and I didn't have the answers and she was staring at me. I said don't stare at me."

The rapper said the flight attendant then spoke to the captain and more staff "crowded round me like I'm some sort on animal".

She said she "got off the plane", adding: "I've worked too hard in my life to be cornered."

The rapper added that "Irish women are ugly" and claimed Aer Lingus has banned her from flying with them.

A spokesperson for the airline said: "Aer Lingus can confirm that two guests scheduled to fly on 10:55 GMT flight from London Gatwick to Dublin (EI233) this morning disembarked themselves prior to departure.

"The guests in question got off the plane safely of their own accord.

"Aer Lingus has a strict no-tolerance policy towards disruptive guest behaviour. The safety and security of our guests and crew remains our first priority."

Banks has since said she will take a ferry to Dublin and would make Tuesday night's gig.

'Queen of Ireland'

In videos posted on Instagram on Tuesday morning, the rapper told her followers she was the "queen of Ireland" and had a "pot of gold".

It is not the first time the rapper has used controversial language on social media.

In 2016, the rapper publically apologised for using racist and homophobic language in a rant towards former One Direction singer Zayn Malik.

The rapper claimed the British singer had copied some of her ideas and that his video for Like I Would looked like the one she made for her track Yung Rapunxel.

Her Twitter account was later suspended and she was also dropped from the line up of grime and hip-hop festival Born & Bred in Haggerston, east London.