A US software company has announced a significant expansion of its Republic of Ireland operations with the addition of 1,500 jobs over the next five years.

Salesforce currently employs 1,400 workers in Dublin.

The new roles will be in a variety of areas, including sales, engineering and business services, with hiring already under way.

The announcement represents one of the largest jobs investments in Ireland in recent years.

The Californian software-as-a-service company makes customer relationship management (CRM) and business cloud computing software.

It has also revealed details of a new campus it is developing in Dublin's docklands.

Salesforce Tower will consist of four new buildings, with 430,000 sq/ft of space, at Spencer Place overlooking the River Liffey.

The company's 1,400 existing employees and the new hires will begin moving into the new office, being developed by Ronan Group Real Estate and Colony Capital, in mid-2021.

As part of Friday's announcement at Dublin's Convention Centre, the company said its philanthropic arm, Salesforce.org, is giving a grant of €878,000 (£773,410) to the charity Educate Together.

The event was attended by 1,000 of the company's employees and Taoiseach (prime minister) Leo Varadkar.

The new office will act as a regional hub for the firm's employees across sales, customer service, technical and business operations.