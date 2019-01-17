Image copyright PA

A 22-year-old man has been killed and another man seriously injured in a shooting in the Republic of Ireland.

The men were shot outside a gym in Applewood in Swords, north County Dublin, at about 19:30 GMT on Thursday.

The man who died was shot in the head and chest, reports Irish national broadcaster RTÉ.

The other man, also in his 20s, is in a critical condition in hospital after being shot in the chest and arm, adds RTÉ.

The emergency services are at the scene.