Image copyright RTE Image caption The remains were discovered in a ditch by the side of a road near Ballyandrew

A post-mortem examination has established that remains found in County Wexford on Monday morning belonged to a woman in her 50s.

Further tests results are expected but there is nothing to indicate the death was suspicious, Gardaí (Irish police) have said.

The examination also found the body had been there for about 12 months.

Gardaí believe that the woman was originally from Italy, Irish broadcaster RTÉ has reported.

That person had been living in Ireland for a number of years and had been living rough in the Ferns area.

Gardaí said she may have fallen or suffered a heart attack at the area where her body was found.

DNA tests are ongoing to confirm the identity of the body.

The remains were discovered in a ditch by the side of a road discovered in Ballyandrew by a person walking their dog at about 11:30 local time on Monday.

The body was taken way in a hearse shortly before 11:00 local time on Tuesday.