Image copyright Twitter Image caption Jasmine McMonagle's body was found at a house in Forest Park by gardaí (Irish police)

A man has been charged with the murder of Jasmine McMonagle in Killygordon, County Donegal, on Friday.

Richard Burke, of Forest Park, Killygordon, was brought before a judge at a special sitting of Sligo District Court on Saturday evening.

A detective told the court that when the charge was put to Mr Burke at Letterkenny Garda Station, his response was: "I understand everything."

He was remanded in custody to appear at Harristown Court next week.