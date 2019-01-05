Donegal man charged with murder after woman's body found
- 5 January 2019
A man has been charged with the murder of Jasmine McMonagle in Killygordon, County Donegal, on Friday.
Richard Burke, of Forest Park, Killygordon, was brought before a judge at a special sitting of Sligo District Court on Saturday evening.
A detective told the court that when the charge was put to Mr Burke at Letterkenny Garda Station, his response was: "I understand everything."
He was remanded in custody to appear at Harristown Court next week.