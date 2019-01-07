Image copyright IAN CAPPER/Geograph Image caption The cliffs are one of the most popular tourist destinations in Ireland, drawing about 1.5 million visitors per year.

Gardaí (Irish police) have released the name of the man who died after falling from the Cliffs of Moher in County Clare.

Anand Goel, a 26-year-old believed to be an Indian national studying in Ireland, fell while taking a photograph.

It happened at about 15:15 local time on Friday.

Emergency services, including a helicopter, were sent to the scene.

A winchman from the helicopter recovered the man from the sea.

The victim was flown to nearby Doolin where he was formally pronounced dead.

Gardaí interviewed a number of eyewitnesses and have confirmed they are treating the death as an accident.

