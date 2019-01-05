Image copyright Twitter Image caption The woman has been named locally as Jasmine McMonagle

A man in his late 20s is due in court on Saturday evening charged in connection with the death of a woman in County Donegal.

He is is expected to appear before a special sitting of Sligo District Court at 20:00 GMT.

The body of Jasmine McMonagle, 27, was found at a house in Forest Park, Killygordon on Friday after gardaí (Irish police) had been called.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the death.

Image caption A technical examination is taking place at the scene

It is understood two children, an 18-month-old and a seven-year-old, were taken from the family home by the authorities early on Friday morning.

Image caption Damian Scanlon, who lives in the area, said the community was "shocked and saddened"

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and her body has been taken from the house for a post-mortem examination.

The Garda Technical Bureau is carrying out a technical examination at the scene.

Damian Scanlon, who lives in the area, said the community was "shocked and saddened".

"Everybody is deeply upset. It's a lovely quiet community here and there are always young children playing about," he said.

"It was only two days ago I saw her pushing the pram down the street," he added.