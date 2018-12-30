Image copyright RTÉ Image caption The car driver is believed to have struck a fence on the Old Dublin Road in Cork

Two men have died in separate crashes in counties Cork and Limerick in the Republic of Ireland.

It is understood a car driver in his 30s crashed into a fence off the M8 motorway in Cork on Sunday morning.

The emergency services attended the incident on the Old Dublin Road shortly after 07:00 local time and pronounced him dead at the scene.

In Limerick, a motorcyclist in his 50s died in a three-vehicle crash on the N69 road on Sunday afternoon.

His bike collided with a car and another motorcyclist between Glinn and Tarbert at about 12:40 local time .

The second motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

No-one travelling in the car was hurt, according to Gardaí (Irish police).