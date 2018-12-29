Image copyright Billy Saunders

Hanover airport is currently closed to flights after a car was reportedly driven through a gate near to a runway, German police say.

The incident reportedly happened at about 15:40 local time (14:40 GMT).

In a tweet, Hanover police said officials were able to stop the car, "overpower" a man and take him into custody.

They later confirmed all flights in and out had been suspended as investigations continued.

The security incident comes just over a week after German police announced they were tightening airport security over terrorism fears.

But police told the BBC there was no indication so far that Saturday's incident was terrorism related.

A spokesman told Deutsche Welle that the car followed a plane on to the runway after it landed.

Local media report that the airport's terminals remain open to travellers.

It is not yet clear how long flights will remain suspended.

Millions fly through the airport, 11km (6 miles) from the city centre, every year but it is not one of the country's major hubs.